XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



07/02/2020 - 21:36 GMT

I Was Wee Boy When I Went On Loan – Rangers Talent Feels New Maturity

 




Rangers starlet Josh McPake feels that he has come back from his loan spell at Dundee as a more mature player, having kicked on with his development at Dens Park.

The 18-year-old winger is regarded as a bright talent at Rangers and the club looked to secure game time for him by sending him to Dundee.


 



McPake, who was named as the Gers Academy Player of the Year last season, credits academy coaches Graeme Murty and Peter Lovenkrands, as well as loans manager Billy Kirkwood, for his development over the years.

Having spent the first half of the ongoing season on loan at Scottish Championship club Dundee, the attacker feels he has matured a lot as a player now.
 


Reflecting on his progression at Rangers over the years, McPake is delighted with how far he has come and thinks he became a man at Dens Park.



"[I feel I have developed] a lot, especially with a few coaches", McPake told Rangers TV.

"Murts, Peter, loans manager Kirk – I feel like they have helped me a lot through the years.
 


"Obviously, I went away on loan as more of a wee boy than a man and I have come back more mature now.

"So, I feel like I have developed a lot."

McPake made his first-team debut for Rangers earlier this season, coming on as a substitute in the side's 6-0 win over St. Joseph's in the Europa League qualifiers.
 