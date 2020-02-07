I Was Wee Boy When I Went On Loan – Rangers Talent Feels New Maturity

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers starlet Josh McPake feels that he has come back from his loan spell at Dundee as a more mature player, having kicked on with his development at Dens Park.



The 18-year-old winger is regarded as a bright talent at Rangers and the club looked to secure game time for him by sending him to Dundee.













McPake, who was named as the Gers Academy Player of the Year last season, credits academy coaches Graeme Murty and Peter Lovenkrands, as well as loans manager Billy Kirkwood, for his development over the years.



Having spent the first half of the ongoing season on loan at Scottish Championship club Dundee, the attacker feels he has matured a lot as a player now.





Reflecting on his progression at Rangers over the years, McPake is delighted with how far he has come and thinks he became a man at Dens Park.







"[I feel I have developed] a lot, especially with a few coaches", McPake told Rangers TV.



"Murts, Peter, loans manager Kirk – I feel like they have helped me a lot through the years.





"Obviously, I went away on loan as more of a wee boy than a man and I have come back more mature now.



"So, I feel like I have developed a lot."



McPake made his first-team debut for Rangers earlier this season, coming on as a substitute in the side's 6-0 win over St. Joseph's in the Europa League qualifiers.

