I Wasn’t Too Bothered About That – Celtic Star On Loan Spell

Celtic defender Stephen Welsh has expressed his delight at getting first team game time while on loan at Greenock Morton, despite being largely played out of position.



The 20-year-old centre-back joined Scottish Championship club Morton on loan from Celtic in the summer and was set to stay there until the end of the season.













However, Welsh was recalled from his loan last month and went on to make his senior team debut for Celtic against Hamilton Academical on Sunday.



While he now has exciting things to look forward to, the defender is delighted to have had first team playing time at Morton, where he had to often play under pressure.





Welsh indicated he was a little dissatisfied with the fact that he was largely being played out of position, but is glad to have got involved in games, nevertheless.







"I joined Morton in the last few days of the summer transfer window", Welsh told Celtic View (page 40).



"I played 18 games, most of which I was playing out of my preferred position, but it was still great to get that first-team experience and play at that level, a men's game.





"We were fighting for three points every week, which is what it's all about – working hard and winning games.



"Sometimes we played a three, and I played centrally. When we played a four, I was played more on the right. That's how it goes, though.



"I wasn't too bothered about that, I was just glad I was getting a game at that level."



After making his debut against Hamilton on Sunday, Welsh was also among the substitutes for Celtic in their game against Motherwell on Wednesday.

