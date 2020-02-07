If Liverpool Drop Off Next Year Would Be A Shock – Former Top Flight Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Premier League star Alan Stubbs believes it would be a shock if Liverpool do not take their form into next season.



Liverpool are on course to end their three-decade-long wait for a league title this season and could confirm their status as Premier League champions as early as next month.









Jurgen Klopp’s side have dropped just two points in the entire campaign and have not lost a Premier League game for over a year, in an astonishing run of form.



Stubbs admits that to sustain such a level of consistency in performances for such a long period of time is a remarkable feat for Liverpool.





He has insisted that if not for a brilliant Manchester City, Liverpool could have won the title last season and feels it would be a shock if they now drop off in the next few years.



The Everton legend said on the Ladbrokes Social Club: “The consistency they have shown and the level of performances are incredible and to sustain that for this long.



“To be honest, they did it last season and only for an unbelievable Manchester City run, it stopped them from winning that title.





“This is not a shock and it will be a shock if they don’t carry it on in the next year.”



Liverpool also won the Champions League last season and are one of the favourites to defend their crown this year.

