It Could Be Toxic, I Don’t Want Liverpool To Win Title At Goodison Park – Everton Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton legend Alan Stubbs is desperate not to see Liverpool wrap up the Premier League title at Goodison Park next month.



Liverpool are on course to break their three-decade wait for a league title this season and could confirm their status as champions in record time.













If results go their way, with Manchester City slipping up, Jurgen Klopp’s side could be declared champions next month and they could confirm the title with a win over Merseyside rivals Everton at Goodison Park on 16th March.



Stubbs has conceded that he is hoping that Liverpool do not win the league at Goodison Park as he is of the view the atmosphere could be toxic if it comes to that next month.





However, he admits that Klopp’s side have been top class this season and is sure they they will be worthy winners of the Premier League title.







Stubbs said on the Ladbrokes Social Club: “I hope it doesn’t come to that.



“[The reason is] because I think it could be toxic, the atmosphere and I think from that point of view, I don’t want them to do it.





“I don’t want them to do it any way, but Liverpool have been brilliant this season and they are going to be worthy winners.”



Liverpool have dropped just two points this season and are currently on 73 points, 22 points ahead of defending champions Manchester City.

