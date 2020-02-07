It’s An Adaptable Role – Celtic Star Opens Up On Position

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic star Jonny Hayes is happy to operate at left-back when required and feels with the Bhoys often on the front foot he rarely plays as a traditional full-back.



The 32-year-old Irishman has played in a number of positions since joining Celtic from league rivals Aberdeen for a fee in the region of £1m in the summer of 2017.













However, while he has kept going in and out of the team, one position that Hayes has found himself occupying more often over the last two seasons is left-back.



The versatile midfielder believes being given different roles makes him aware of his responsibilities and is happy to deputise at left-back when required.





However, Hayes is of the opinion that his current role in Neil Lennon's side is an adaptable one, which he believes suits him more.







"It's still a strange one to take", Hayes told Celtic View (page 22).



"I still don't see myself as a left-back, but I'm happy to play there whenever, particularly in games when we're on the front foot and I'm playing further up the pitch.





"For example, in the Ross County game I had a more attacking role than the Lazio game.



"It's an adaptable role and not always necessarily full-back because the manager will sometimes play a 3-5-2, which suits me more.



"When forward players are given slightly different roles it makes them aware of their responsibilities within the team rather than just scoring goals."



Hayes had made 22 appearances across all competitions for Celtic so far this season.

