Leeds More Reason To Worry Than West Brom Because They Choke – Fulham Legend

Fulham great Tony Gale thinks Leeds United need to be more worried than West Brom as the Cottagers close in on the top two, with the Whites having a history of promotion push meltdowns.



Scott Parker's Fulham have chipped away at Leeds' lead and have now closed to within just three points of an Elland Road outfit in poor form.













While Fulham have taken 17 points from their last nine league games, the joint-best record in the division, Leeds have collected just nine, with only two sides doing worse; QPR and Luton Town.



Gale, who flourished from Fulham's academy and played for the side from 1977 to 1984, feels that Marcelo Bielsa's team have more reason than West Brom to worry about the Cottagers closing in.





"With the top-two giving up points at the moment, although we’re not on a six-game winning run, we’re still closing the gap", Gale wrote in his column for Fulham's official website.







"A little while ago we were eight or nine points off the pace – that’s now down to three.



"Leeds have got to be more worried than West Brom, because they’ve got a history of not being able to get over the line."





Leeds still have to play Fulham this season, while their next two games are away at Nottingham Forest and Brentford, in what are key tests for the stumbling Whites.

