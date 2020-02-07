Needs Coaching But Could Become Real Force – Former Newcastle Man On Magpies Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Newcastle United defender Olivier Bernard believes the Magpies are not using striiker Joelinton properly, but is positive that the Brazilian could become a real force for the club with the right coaching.



The St James' Park outfit signed Joelinton from Bundesliga club Hoffenheim for a fee in the region of £40m in the summer, making him their most expensive signing.













The transfer fee paired with the striker's performances for Hoffenheim last season, that saw him score and assist seven goals each in the league, led to a debate over whether he could step up and justify his price tag in the north east.



Six months and 25 Premier League games later, Joelinton has only found the back of the net once in the Premier League, meaning the jury remains out.





Former Newcastle defender Bernard, who is disappointed the club did not sign a striker in January, believes the Magpies are not utilising the Brazilian properly, but is positive that he can be an asset to the side with the help of some coaching.







"No striker [signed in January] – disappointed with it", Bernard said on BBC Radio Newcastle's podcast.



"But I still think we are not using Joelinton in the right way and I still think he is a bit confused about his role in front of the attack.





"Looking at him, he wants to play as a second striker and not as a target man at the minute.



"So, I think there's a lot of coaching to go in there, but once you'll have the coaching done I think he will become a real force for the club, but he's clearly not quite ready."



Joelinton has scored three goals and provided three assists from his 29 appearances across all competitions for Newcastle this season.

