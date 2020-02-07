Newcastle Consistently Scouting Winger But Ligue 1 Side Ready To Pull Trigger On Clause

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United are regularly scouting Nantes winger Moses Simon, but the Ligue 1 side are set to trigger the purchase option in his loan from Levante.



Nantes signed the winger on loan from Levante last summer and the Nigerian has done well this season in France with the Ligue 1 club.













His performances have seen scouts regularly watching him and, according to Eurosport France, Newcastle, Lyon and Hertha Berlin have had talent spotters assessing him.



Nantes are aware that Simon is a wanted man and it is claimed they will trigger the purchase option in the loan to sign him permanently.





Nantes are set to put down the €5m needed to sign Moses from Levante on a permanent deal, something which will put them in control of his future.







Lyon, Newcastle and Hertha Berlin may not abandon their interest despite Nantes' impending move.



But Nantes are set to make sure that Moses’ future remains in their hands during the next summer transfer window.





It is claimed if Nantes decide to sell they could earn around €17m to €18m for Moses at the end of the season.



Moses has scored eight goals and registered the same number of assists in 25 appearances for Nantes this term.

