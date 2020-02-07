Presence Carlo Ancelotti Has Is Mad – Everton Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton winger Alex Iwobi has insisted that Carlo Ancelotti has a massive presence inside the dressing room and enjoys the respect of the squad.



Iwobi joined Everton from Arsenal as a Marco Silva signing, but is now under the tutelage of Ancelotti at Goodison Park.













The winger missed the start of the Italian’s reign due to a hamstring injury, but played in Everton’s 3-2 win over Watford in the Premier League last weekend.



Iwobi conceded that Ancelotti has an intimidating presence inside the dressing room because of his achievements in the game as a decorated coach.





He admits that the Italian is not a man of many words, but feels players hold on to each one of his words when he is discussing tactics in team meetings and on the training pitch.







“When he first came here, I remember him coming into the lunch hall and he just has that presence that everyone has to look at him”, the winger told The Athletic.



“Everyone was quiet. For a man to have that presence is mad.





“It’s great to have him. He’s not a man of many words but when he says something, there’s a lot of wisdom.



“When he explains tactics or whatever, you’re just glued to him, trying to learn. He has a lot of knowledge in the game and we’re learning from him every day.”



Iwobi has scored just once this season and will be hoping to take his game to the next level under Ancelotti’s tutelage at Everton.

