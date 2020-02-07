Some Celtic Fans Are Clueless – Former Top Flight Star On Criticism of Bhoy

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scottish Premiership star Alex Rae has insisted that some Celtic fans are clueless with their criticism of James Forrest and his performances.



Forrest has scored 16 goals and has registered 19 assists in all competitions for Celtic this season, but he has not escaped criticism from a section of Celtic fans.













Despite scoring against Hamilton at the weekend, the winger came under fire for his overall performance and got picked on by a section of the Celtic support.



A product of the Celtic academy, Forrest has been an ever-present in the squad in the last decade and Rae feels he has emerged as a favourite whipping boy of some of the Bhoys supporters.





The former Rangers star hailed his consistency in performances and there is a reason why he continues to get picked in the starting eleven at Celtic.







He believes managers know they can trust Forrest as they know what they are going to get from him on the pitch.



Rae said on the Ladbrokes Social Club: “He is a whipping boy. It is easy to pick on him.





“For years now, he has been Mr Consistent. He is there, he is reliable and he has scored 16 goals already this season and plenty of assists.



“With the greatest respect [for the fans], but these guys are clueless.



“Neil Lennon continues to pick him and for me, he has a level of consistency. Sometimes he is a wee bit higher, but you know what you are getting week-in-week-out. He causes teams problems.”



Forrest has made 231 appearances for Celtic thus far and has netted 57 goals for the club.

