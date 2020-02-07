Technically Very Good, Can Look Bit Lazy – Former Newcastle Man On Magpies Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Newcastle United defender Olivier Bernard believes Magpies star Allan Saint-Maximin can become one of the best wingers in the Premier League, but admits there are sometimes question marks over how he appears on the pitch.



The acquisition of Saint-Maximin from French Ligue 1 side Nice for a fee in the region of £16.5m in the summer was one that excited many Newcastle fans.













Six months into his St. James' Park move, the 22-year-old Frenchman is yet to find his top form, with niggling injuries not helping his cause.



However, ex-Newcastle full-back Bernard is confident that Saint-Maximin has the abilities to become one of the best wingers in the Premier League.





One thing about the former Monaco winger that concerns the 40-year-old, though, is his willingness and attitude, which he feels is sometimes viewed as being lacking on the pitch.







"I have met him more when he was in France, in Nice, than here – haven't had the chance [to meet him in England] to be fair", Bernard said on BBC Radio Newcastle's podcast.



"But he is a player that is very confident about his ability, very composed on the ball, technically very good.





"For him, I just think it's just the question of willingness and attitude on the pitch because sometimes he can look a bit lazy.



"Whereas, on the ball, he'll become one of the better wingers in the league."



Saint-Maximin came off the bench to the net the winner for Newcastle in their FA Cup tie against Oxford United on Tuesday and will be hopeful of adding more to his tally this term.

