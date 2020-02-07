This About Steve Bruce Is Under-estimated – Former Newcastle Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Newcastle United defender Olivier Bernard believes people are under-estimating Magpies boss Steve Bruce and his man-management skills, which he has compared to those of his predecessor Rafael Benitez.



Newcastle's decision to appoint Bruce as Benitez's successor angered many Magpies fans, who were left less than inspired by the management of someone who spent recent years in the Championship.













While the 59-year-old has done well with the Magpies so far this term, with the side sitting 12th in the league table, he still appears to have doubters among the Newcastle fanbase.



However, former Newcastle defender Bernard has insisted that the fans are under-estimating Bruce and his man-management skills, which he believes the manager uses to get the best out of his players.





The Frenchman thinks that the former Hull City boss is subject to disrespect from the fans because he has not managed a big top-flight side in his career.







"It [Bruce’s man-management] is [under-estimated] because he hasn't managed a big, big side in the Premier League", Bernard said on BBC Radio Newcastle's podcast.



"I think people think to be the best you need to be around the best, but everywhere he's been he has managed to do well.





"He is a manager, for me, who is very much like Benitez; very close to his players and gets the best out of them."



With more than half the season now completed, Newcastle currently occupy a spot in mid-table, sitting six points behind fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and seven points above the relegation zone.

