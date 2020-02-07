This Is Massive Nottingham Forest Strength, Warns Former Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Ben Parker has identified Joe Lolley and Matty Cash as two Nottingham Forest players who could turn out to be big threats when the Whites visit the City Ground this Saturday.



The two teams both have promotion hopes in the Championship this season and the clash at the City Ground could be key to their prospects.













Nottingham Forest have crept up on Leeds following the Whites' poor run of form and victory on Saturday would put the Tricky Trees just one point behind their opponents.



Lolley and Cash were both on the pitch the last time the two sides met and Parker has picked out the duo as a big threat for the Peacocks this time around as well, as Forest look to build their play from the right side of the pitch.





"The threat for me is these two [Cash and Lolley] down the right-hand side", Parker said on LUTV.







"Cash, who was an out and out winger until this season, pushed back to a full-back role.



"So defensively he might not be the greatest, but going forward that's a massive strength, linking up with Lolley, who's got plenty of goals and assists to his name already as well."





Sabri Lamouchi's side have leaked goals in recent games, conceding seven times in their last six league matches, and Leeds will be looking to win at the City Ground for the second time in three visits.

