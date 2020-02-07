XRegister
07/02/2020 - 15:22 GMT

This Is Why I Didn’t Respond To Beer Shower – Southampton Star Out On Loan Explains Restraint

 




Southampton star Wesley Hoedt, who is on loan in Belgium at Royal Antwerp, has hit out at KV Kortrijk supporters after he was given a beer shower while walking off the pitch.

A penalty from Lior Refaelov saw Belgian outfit Antwerp beat league rivals Kortrijk over two legs of the semi-final of the Belgian Cup on Thursday.  


 



Starring in the game for the Great Old was Dutch centre-back Hoedt, who is at the club on loan from Premier League side Southampton.

However, an ankle injury saw him forced off the pitch in the 66th minute of the game and as he walked past the Kortrijk fans near the byline, he was showered with beer.
 


While he did not immediately respond to the actions, fearing it would only make the situation worse, Hoedt went on to term the gesture 'disrespectful' following the match.



"I did not respond, because otherwise you will only make it worse", Hoedt was quoted as saying by Belgian outlet Voetbal Krant.

"If the Kortrijk fans like that, they should do it. I find it disrespectful.
 


"I don't think I've done anything wrong to those people."

While Kortrijk sit 12th in the 16-team Belgian top flight, Antwerp are third and now looking forward to a place in the Belgian Cup final, where they will play Club Brugge.

Hoedt has made 23 appearances across all competitions so far for Royal Antwerp this season.
 