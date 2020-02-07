Tottenham Hotspur Star’s Agent Comments On Client’s Contractual Situation

Follow @insidefutbol





Jan Vertonghen’s agent has admitted that there is still no agreement between his client and Tottenham Hotspur over a new contract, but he has not ruled out the defender staying at Spurs.



The Belgium international is out of contract in the summer and is in the final six months of his deal with Tottenham.













Vertonghen is free to talk to clubs over a pre-contract, but the defender has been keen to sign a new deal and continue at Tottenham for the foreseeable future.



But his agent Tom De Mul confirmed that there is still no agreement between the club and the player over a new deal despite Vertonghen being in the final months of his current contract.





He stressed that the door is still open for the player to sign on fresh terms with Tottenham.







De Mul told Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws: “We haven’t reached an agreement as yet, but we don’t rule out anything.



“There’s interest in him as a free agent, but Spurs is a very interesting option for us. The door’s still open.”





De Mul stressed that his client is still happy at Tottenham and there is a healthy amount of respect between the club and the player.



“Jan is still super happy at Spurs and loves London. He is still very committed.



“There’s a lot of respect for Tottenham, just like there is a lot of respect from the club towards us. That’s logical after eight seasons.



“There is a connection.”



Vertonghen has now made over 300 appearances for Tottenham.

