Tried To Get Fitter, Faster, Strong – 18-Year-Old Rangers Star

Rangers youngster Josh McPake has revealed that he has set his eyes on improving his physicality in an attempt to cope with first-team football.



The 18-year-old winger spent the first half of the season on loan at Scottish Championship club Dundee before returning to Rangers last month.













Reflecting on his loan spell with the Dark Blues, McPake has revealed that getting first-team playing under his belt has helped him be more composed with the ball at his feet.



The Scotsman also tried to improve his physicality with his eyes set on coping with the standards of the Rangers first-team and is keen on becoming faster, fitter and stronger.





McPake firmly believes that his loan stint with Dundee has put him in a better place to break into Steven Gerrard's side.







"[I am] more composed. You need to be a lot more composed on the ball", McPake said on Rangers TV.



"When you do that in academy football, you know how to do your job and do it 100 per cent.





"I have tried to take my physicality to the next level to cope with the standard of first-team football, tried to get faster, fitter and stronger.



"So, I feel like I have learned a lot from that. I have tried to mould myself into more of that kind of a player."



McPake made seven league appearances while on loan at Dundee and will look to catch Gerrard's eye.

