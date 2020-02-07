West Ham Linked Morgan Sanson Not Keen To Discuss Future

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham linked midfielder Morgan Sanson has insisted that he is not keen to discuss his future at Marseille at present.



Sanson has been one of the key players for Marseille over the last two seasons and has been linked with a move away from the French club.













A move to the Premier League has often been mooted for the 25-year-old midfielder and West Ham have been linked with holding an interest in him.



But Sanson is keen to focus on Marseille’s season and help his side qualify for the Champions League.





He does not believe it is the right time for him to discuss whether he will be at Marseille beyond the summer transfer window.







When asked about his future, Sanson was quoted as saying by French magazine Le 10 Sport: “My answer is clear: I am focused only on this season and on qualification for the Champions League.



“And all that can be said about what happens after June and today is not the time to talk about it.”





Sanson has a contract until 2022 with Marseille, but the club may be tested with offers for him in the summer.

