You Haven’t Seen Best of Him – Former Newcastle Star On Magpies Summer Arrival

Former Newcastle United defender Olivier Bernard believes Magpies winger Allan Saint-Maximin is still adapting to the Premier League and is positive that fans are yet to see the best of him.



The Magpies signed 22-year-old winger Saint-Maximin in the summer, snapping him up from Ligue 1 outfit Nice.













While the Frenchman's arrival at St. James' Park brought excitement over what he could potentially do in English football, he is yet to fully hit the heights some expected.



However, former Newcastle defender Bernard, who is a fan of Saint-Maximin, is confident of the winger's abilities and believes the Magpies are yet to see his best.





The 40-year-old has admitted that the former Monaco man has found it difficult to adjust to the tempo of the Premier League, but is positive that he will step up next season.







"I think you haven't seen the best of him yet", Bernard told BBC Radio Newcastle's podcast.



"I've followed him for the past three years. What he can do on the pitch on his day – he'll go with the best wingers in the league.





"But he did find it hard to find the tempo in England and he is still adjusting to the football, but I believe next season he'll be an even better player."



Saint-Maximin has scored one goal and provided two assists from his 14 league appearances for Newcastle so far this season.

