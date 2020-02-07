You Need To Be Switched On – Former Leeds Star On Nottingham Forest Danger Man

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United defender Ben Parker has warned the Whites against the threat of Lewis Grabban ahead of their weekend trip to Nottingham Forest.



Having lost to Wigan Athletic last weekend, the Yorkshire-based club will be looking to returning to winning ways when they lock horns with Nottingham Forest on Saturday.













With Forest just four points behind the Whites, and in contention for promotion, the game at City Ground is important to Leeds and one player who could cause Marcelo Bielsa's men trouble is Grabban, according to ex-Whites star Parker.



Parker insists the 32-year-old centre-forward has racked up goals consistently over the years and believes he provides Forest with a platform to build attacks.





The former full-back has urged the Leeds defenders to be switched on throughout the game as he feels Grabban could pop up with a goal when he might look to be having a quiet afternoon.







"He's an experienced striker now at this level and every time you see him throughout the years – he's always towards the top end of the scoring charts", Parker said on LUTV.



"As a defender, you think 'I've got him where I want him now, he's not had a kick for 80-85 minutes', going to be a clean sheet but then he'll pop up with a chance and just like the goal he got at Elland Road – just bundled one in.





"That's the danger. You come up against a striker like that, you have got to switch on mentally, for the full 90-95 minutes, how long we are going to play for.



"He's a player who links up the play really well, players like to play with him, they trust him when the ball goes up to him, he's a good platform to build your attacks off, but one thing he does know, he knows where the back of the net is."



Grabban has scored 16 goals from his 30 Championship appearances this season.

