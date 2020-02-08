XRegister
08/02/2020 - 21:03 GMT

Barcelona Mull Move For Tottenham Linked Willian Jose

 




La Liga giants Barcelona are considering making a move for Willian Jose, who Tottenham Hotspur chased in last month's transfer window. 

The 28-year-old striker was desperate to move to Tottenham in January and made clear to Real Sociedad of his desire to leave when Spurs lodged a bid.  


 



Real Sociedad rejected the offer from Tottenham and Spurs opted not to meet the Spanish club's €30m asking price, ending the window without signing a striker.

Willian stayed put, but Real Sociedad could be tested with fresh proposals for his services in the summer window; it remains to be seen if Tottenham will go back in for a player they were willing to sign last month.
 


According to Catalan daily Sport, Barcelona are considering signing the striker at the end of the season.



Willian worked under current Barcelona coach Quique Setien at Las Palmas and he has endorsed signing the Brazilian in the summer.

Setien has explained the qualities he feels the striker would add to the squad to the club's recruitment team.
 


Barcelona are in the market for a striker in the summer and Willian has been added to the list of players the club are considering.
 