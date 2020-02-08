XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



08/02/2020 - 11:31 GMT

Bernard Starts – Everton Team vs Crystal Palace Confirmed

 




Fixture: Everton vs Crystal Palace
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)

Everton have officially named their starting eleven and substitutes to entertain Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace outfit in a Premier League contest at Goodison Park this afternoon.

With half of the Premier League teams on their winter break, Everton can take full advantage and make up ground up those sides above them, with a win today for the Toffees moving them on to 36 points and level with sixth placed Sheffield United.
 

 



Manager Carlo Ancelotti is without Fabian Delph for this afternoon's game, with the midfielder serving a one-match suspension.

The Italian tactician selects Jordan Pickford in goal, while at the back he opts to put his trust in Seamus Coleman and Lucas Digne as full-backs, with Michael Keane and Yerry Mina as centre-backs.
 


Further up the pitch Ancelotti calls on Gylfi Sigurdsson and Morgan Schneiderlin to dominate midfield, while Bernard and Theo Walcott support Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison.



If the Everton manager needs to try to influence the game from the bench then he has options, including Alex Iwobi and Moise Kean.
 


Everton Team vs Crystal Palace

Pickford, Coleman, Mina, Keane, Digne, Sigurdsson, Schneiderlin, Walcott, Bernard, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Stekelenburg, Holgate, Baines, Iwobi, Sidibe, Davies, Kean
 