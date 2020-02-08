Bernard Starts – Everton Team vs Crystal Palace Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Everton vs Crystal Palace

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Everton have officially named their starting eleven and substitutes to entertain Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace outfit in a Premier League contest at Goodison Park this afternoon.



With half of the Premier League teams on their winter break, Everton can take full advantage and make up ground up those sides above them, with a win today for the Toffees moving them on to 36 points and level with sixth placed Sheffield United.













Manager Carlo Ancelotti is without Fabian Delph for this afternoon's game, with the midfielder serving a one-match suspension.



The Italian tactician selects Jordan Pickford in goal, while at the back he opts to put his trust in Seamus Coleman and Lucas Digne as full-backs, with Michael Keane and Yerry Mina as centre-backs.





Further up the pitch Ancelotti calls on Gylfi Sigurdsson and Morgan Schneiderlin to dominate midfield, while Bernard and Theo Walcott support Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison.







If the Everton manager needs to try to influence the game from the bench then he has options, including Alex Iwobi and Moise Kean.





Everton Team vs Crystal Palace



Pickford, Coleman, Mina, Keane, Digne, Sigurdsson, Schneiderlin, Walcott, Bernard, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin



Substitutes: Stekelenburg, Holgate, Baines, Iwobi, Sidibe, Davies, Kean

