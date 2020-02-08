Celtic Legend Feels Manchester United Need Striker Like Odsonne Edouard

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic legend Chris Sutton believes Manchester United could do with a striker such as the Bhoys' Odsonne Edouard in their squad.



Edouard has netted 23 goals in all competitions this season and has been linked with a move away from Celtic in the upcoming summer transfer window.













Celtic are expected to receive big-money offers for the Frenchman from clubs in Europe and the Premier League at the end of the season.



Edouard could be tempted by the prospect of playing his football in a bigger league, but Celtic will be reluctant to lose him.





Sutton believes Manchester United could do worse than making a move to sign the Frenchman







Responding to a statement that Manchester United need a striker such as Edouard, the former Bhoy said on Twitter: “I agree.”



Manchester United signed Odion Ighalo on loan in the winter window and are expected to be in the market for a striker in the summer.





Former Celtic star Moussa Dembele, now at Lyon, is believed to be a target for the Premier League giants.



It remains to be seen whether Edouard enters their shortlist between now and the end of the season.

