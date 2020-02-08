Chelsea Linked Edinson Cavani Not Completely Ruling Out Premier League Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani is open to a move to the Premier League in the summer amidst interest from Manchester United and Chelsea, it has been claimed.



Cavani is out of contract at the end of the season and is set to leave PSG on a free transfer during the summer transfer window.













The Uruguayan was linked with a move away from PSG in January and Atletico Madrid did hold talks with the striker, but no deal took place and he will continue in France for the rest of the season.



Atletico Madrid is believed to be Cavani’s preferred choice as he wants to play under Diego Simeone, but Chelsea and Manchester United are also keeping tabs on him.





And according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the striker is not against the idea of moving to the Premier League in the summer.







Cavani could well receive offers from Chelsea and Manchester United at the end of the season and a move to England appeals to him.



Barcelona also made an enquiry for the striker in January, but Cavani declined to move to the Nou Camp.





Atletico Madrid are still leading the chase, but a move to the Premier League has not been ruled out by the veteran striker.

