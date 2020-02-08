Confidence Was Bit Low – Rangers Star Makes Admission After Spell Away

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers starlet Josh McPake has revealed that returning to action with the Gers development side has helped him regain the confidence he lost while on loan at Dundee.



The 18-year-old striker spent the first half of the season on loan at Scottish Championship club Dundee, where he made seven league appearances.













While he earned valuable first-team experience with the Dark Blues, McPake had limited playing time at the club, and only three of his seven appearances were starts.



Reflecting on his loan spell with Dundee, McPake has admitted that he was a little low on confidence when he returned to Rangers last month.





However, the striker is delighted to have returned to action and be back among the goals for Rangers development squad, which he believes has boosted his confidence.







"Yes, I am feeling a lot better [returning to action with the development squad]", McPake told Rangers TV.



"Obviously, on loan, I didn't play as much as I wanted to. So, confidence was a bit low.





"But coming back and getting a few games under my belt, fitness back and scoring a few goals have kind of got my confidence up a little bit more.



"So, I am feeling good."



McPake netted a brace in Rangers Under-21s' Glasgow Cup game against Partick Thistle last month and will be looking to catch Steven Gerrard's eye going forward.

