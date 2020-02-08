He Was Immense For Nottingham Forest – Former Leeds Star Tips Hat To 23-Year-Old

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United defender Ben Parker feels Joe Worrall was immense for Nottingham Forest in their 2-0 win over the Whites at the City Ground.



Leeds headed into the Championship encounter on Saturday evening under real pressure, with a form slump having seen their advantage over teams outside the top two eliminated.













They dominated possession at the City Ground, but it was a familiar story for the toothless visitors as they conceded twice but could not respond and registered just one shot on target.



Nottingham Forest recorded their first clean sheet at the City Ground since December and former Leeds star Parker thinks 23-year-old Worrall was key.





Worrall clocked the full 90 minutes in the game and kept out of trouble, avoiding a booking in a game where six yellow cards were handed out.







"I thought Joe Worrall was immense today for them", Parker said on LUTV.



"But it was almost easy for him in a way because we weren't testing him out.





"We were doing crosses, but he will have those all day long, he's good in the air.



"Where he is probably not comfortable is people running in behind him, passes in down the side of him. There was hardly anything like that."



The automatic promotion places are now up for grabs as the race heats up in the Championship, with just six points separating first and seventh.

