He’s Shown It’s Possible – Rangers Star Feels Team-Mate Shows Dream Can Be Reached

Rangers defender Nikola Katic has revealed that Gers team-mate Borna Barisic motivates him to try and earn a call-up to the Croatia national team and he is optimistic about doing so.



Following the paths of fellow Croatians Dado Prso, Nikica Jelavic and Niko Kranjcar, Katic and Barisic signed for Scottish Premiership side Rangers in the summer of 2018.













While Barisic has gone on to claim a regular spot in the Croatia national time over the last two seasons as a Rangers star, Katic, who made his international debut in 2017, is still awaiting his second call-up.



However, the centre-back is not disheartned and has revealed that seeing Barisic star for his country motivates him to try and earn a call-up from Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic.





The 23-year-old is aware of the tough challenge ahead of him, with Croatia having the likes of Dejan Lovren in central defence, but is confident of earning his way into the team, which he describes is one of his life goals.







"Definitely, [seeing Barisic play for Croatia motivates me to earn national team call-up]", Katic told Rangers TV.



"It is one of my life goals to play for the national team and Borna showed that, as a Rangers player, you can be a big part of the Croatian national team.





"The other side, in my position, [is that] Croatia have really good players. A lot of experience playing at top clubs like Liverpool.



"It's really tough to beat that.



"I know I have to do a lot of stuff, I have to play really good football at Rangers first, put a lot of hard work if I want to receive the call, but I believe in myself and I believe that the call will come one day."



Katic has the chance to further showcase his abilities on the European stage for Rangers, who have qualified for the last 32 of the Europa League.

