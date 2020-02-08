Ian Poveda: Claim Made Over Why Winger Not On Leeds United Bench At City Ground

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has left new signing Ian Poveda out of the matchday squad at Nottingham Forest for tactical reasons, according to The Athletic.



The Whites snapped Poveda up from Manchester City in the January transfer window and Bielsa slotted him onto the Leeds bench against Millwall and Wigan Athletic.













The winger's arrival has excited some Leeds fans, who have been looking forward to seeing what he can do in a white shirt.



However, Poveda's name was not amongst the matchday squad when Leeds confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to take on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday evening.





Instantly questions where raised as to why the new boy had dropped out of the mix.







It has been claimed that Bielsa has opted against including Poveda amongst his substitutes due to tactical reasons.



The Argentine tactician prefers other options on his bench, including striker Jean-Kevin Augustin.





Augustin watched Leeds' defeat against Wigan last weekend from the stands, but will be hoping to play a part against Nottingham Forest, with the Whites starting as firm favourites to pick up all three points.

