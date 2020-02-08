I’m Reaping Rewards – Celtic Star Feeling Benefits of Positions Experience

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic wing-back Jonny Hayes feels he is now reaping the rewards of playing in different positions throughout his career as he now feels comfortable operating in various roles.



Bhoys boss Neil Lennon has turned to Hayes on a regular basis since returning to the helm at Celtic Park and has regularly praised the Irishman for his performances.













Hayes has slotted in as a left-back, though Celtic's attacking play often sees him operating as more of a wing-back and surging forward.



At 32 years old, Hayes is one of the senior members of the Celtic side and feels he has increased his awareness over the years.





The Celtic man believes he is in a good place to carry out whatever instructions Lennon gives him on the pitch and is reaping the rewards of playing in different positions.







"I've played in a lot of different positions since I've been here", Hayes told Celtic View (page 22).



"As you get a bit older you become a bit more aware of your surroundings on the pitch.





"Some people mature a bit faster than others but, for me now, I'm one of the older players in the team and I've played in numerous positions over the years.



"I've benefited from that because I feel comfortable no matter where I play.



"If the manager wants to play me right wing or behind the striker I feel comfortable enough that I know what my role is and that I'll be able to give the best account of myself."



Celtic snapped Hayes up from fellow Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen in the summer of 2017, with the Irishman costing just £1m.



