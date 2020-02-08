XRegister
26 October 2019

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



08/02/2020 - 22:08 GMT

It’s Not About Pretty Football – Former Leeds Star Tells Whites They’re In Battle Now

 




Ben Parker insists that Leeds United cannot focus on playing attractive football as they are now in the thick of a real battle in the Championship. 

Leeds had an eleven-point advantage over third place in the Championship when they beat Hull City 2-0 on the evening of 10th December and looked to be cruising to a top two finish.


 



In echos of last season though, Marcelo Bielsa's side have started to experience a second half of the season slump and the Whites are now level on points with third placed Fulham and just two points ahead of fifth placed Brentford.

Parker admits that Leeds are now in a serious scrap for a top two finish and has urged the side to focus only on results to rediscover their winning mentality.
 


"Everyone's got to play their part now because it's a battle", Parker explained on LUTV post match.



"It's not about going out and playing the prettiest football as we know we can do, it's about being ruthless in everything we do.

"We've got to get back to that winners' mindset.
 


"No one's going to help us get out of this run."

Leeds next travel to Brentford on Tuesday night as they look to return to winning ways and give their promotion hopes a shot in the arm.

The Whites have lost on each of their last three visits to Griffin Park, but edged out the Bees at Elland Road earlier this season, winning 1-0.
 

 