Jean-Kevin Augustin On Bench – Leeds United Team vs Nottingham Forest Confirmed

Fixture: Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)



Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has named his matchday squad that will take on Nottingham Forest in a Championship clash at the City Ground this evening.



The Yorkshire giants have won just one of their last five Championship games and are looking to get their season back on track in order to keep their promotion charge alive in the second half of the campaign.













Patrick Bamford will continue to lead the line for Leeds tonight, with Jack Harrison and Helder Costa playing as the wide men who will be tasked with providing creativity and width to the team.



Mateusz Klich has been tasked with providing control in the middle of the park and Pablo Hernandez will be hoping to provide creativity.





Stuart Dallas and Gianni Alioski will play as full-backs, while Luke Ayling and Liam Cooper line up in the centre.







New signing Jean-Kevin Augustin has been left on the bench and Tyler Roberts is also an attacking option Bielsa has on the bench.





Leeds United vs Nottingham Forest



Casilla, Ayling, White, Cooper, Dallas, Alioski, Klich, Harrison, Costa, Hernandez, Bamford



Substitutes: Meslier, Struijk, Shackleton, Berardi, Stevens, Roberts, Augustin

