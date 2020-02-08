Leeds United Star May As Well Have Joined A Running Club – Former White

Follow @insidefutbol





Ben Parker has bemoaned Leeds United's lack of service to striker Patrick Bamford in their 2-0 loss at Nottingham Forest on Saturday evening.



Leeds dominated possession at the City Ground, but struggled to break down Forest and registered just one shot on target as they slipped to a damaging defeat.













Bamford was given 71 minutes in the Championship fixture before being replaced by new signing Jean-Kevin Augustin, as he drew a blank.



Parker will not criticise Bamford for failing to hit the back of the net against Nottingham Forest as he feels Leeds did not provide the 26-year-old with service, joking that he may as well have joined a running club.





The former Leeds defender said post match on LUTV: "I said at half time he [Bamford] might as well have joined a running club because he hardly got a touch of the ball.







"If you're not going to get your attacking players involved then it's going to be so difficult to win games of football.



"We've got to get ourselves together, dust ourselves off, the games come thick and fast, another one on Tuesday.





"We've got to recover, we've mentally got to recover because the battle is on."



Bamford has hit the back of the net 12 times in 30 Championship games for Leeds this season, however he has only scored once against any of the sides currently occupying the top five, with a goal against Fulham in a 2-1 defeat in December.

