26 October 2019

06 August 2019

08/02/2020 - 20:50 GMT

More Chance of Man On Moon Again Than Everton In Champions League – Mark Lawrenson

 




Mark Lawrenson has insisted that finishing in the Premier League's top four cannot be a realistic target for Everton this season, despite their resurgence under Carlo Ancelotti.

Everton jumped up to seventh in the league table with a 3-1 home win over Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon.  


 



They are now just five points shy of Chelsea in fourth, but Ancelotti has already tried to dial down expectations by insisting that getting into the Europa League is the club’s target this season.

However, there is talk of Everton challenging for a Champions League spot if they continue their fine form under the experienced Italian tactician.
 


But Lawrenson insisted that there is no chance of the Toffees finishing in the top four and feels getting into the Europa League should be their realistic target this season.



The former Red said on the BBC’s Final Score programme: “There is more chance of man going on the moon again than Everton getting into the Champions League.

“Europa League is a realistic shout for them though now.”
 


Everton will now enjoy a two-week break before they travel to north London to take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on 23rd February.
 