My Leeds Players Better Than Nottingham Forest’s Players – Marcelo Bielsa Reacts To Loss

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa insists that his players on the pitch were better than Nottingham Forest's, meaning he must take full responsibility for the 2-0 loss at the City Ground.



The Yorkshire giants' saw their slump in form in the Championship continue at Nottingham Forest as they fell behind and could not recover.













Sammy Ameobi fired Nottingham Forest ahead in the 31st minute, while Leeds throwing caution to the wind late on saw the hosts grab a second through Tyler Walker deep into injury time.



Leeds, who enjoyed 70 per cent possession, managed just one shot on target and could not make any of their eight corners count.





Bielsa is ready to shoulder the blame for the defeat, not least because he is certain his Leeds players were better than Sabri Lamouchi's Nottingham Forest players.







"It was not just one chance. We had other chances, not just [Liam] Cooper’s. [Mateusz] Klich had a clear chance as well", Bielsa told a press conference.



"In the first half we had two chances, but now is not necessary to analyse who deserves the match.





"To try to give a new argument or new explanation, is not what I have to do now.



"I say something 100 per cent true: our players are better than theirs. They run a lot and they gave everything all in the pitch.



"Taking those two arguments, obviously and honestly, I have to take responsibility", the Leeds boss added.



Leeds still sit inside the automatic promotion places in the Championship, but Fulham are now level on points with the Whites.

