Inside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



08/02/2020 - 22:28 GMT

Rangers Wanted 19-Year-Old Liverpool Talent, Strong Bond Makes Further Deals Likely

 




Rangers looked into a deal to loan Curtis Jones from Liverpool earlier this season and have been tipped to do further loan business with Jurgen Klopp's men, with the bond between the two clubs strong. 

Using the Steven Gerrard link, Rangers have done business with Liverpool over the last 18 months and completed the permanent signing of Ryan Kent from the Reds in the summer.


 



Highly-rated Liverpool midfielder Jones is a player Rangers wanted to sign on loan earlier this season, according to The Athletic.

While a deal did not happen and 19-year-old Jones remained on Merseyside, where he has started to impact Jurgen Klopp's first team, the bond between Liverpool and Rangers is claimed to be strong.
 


As such, further loan moves between the two clubs could happen in the summer transfer window.



Rangers currently have winger Sheyi Ojo on loan from Liverpool for the season.

In addition to Kent, former Liverpool defender Jon Flanagan is also on the books at Ibrox, along with ex-Reds goalkeeper Andy Firth.
 


Rangers booked their spot in the last eight of the Scottish Cup on Saturday by easing to a 4-1 win away at Hamilton Academical.
 