Rennes Pick Arsene Wenger As Dream Next President

The Rennes owners are dreaming of roping in former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger as the new club president.



The Rennes board ousted Olivier Letang as their president on Friday and are now looking to bring in a new figurehead.













Letang’s departure came as a surprise for many, but the Rennes owners are already looking forward to bringing in someone new in the coming days.



And according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the Rennes hierarchy are thinking of bringing in Wenger as the club’s new president.





The former Arsenal manager is their dream candidate to become the new figurehead of the club going forward.







The Frenchman recently took up a role at FIFA, but is open to offers of roles in club football.



It has been claimed that if Rennes make a move for him, Wenger would listen to their offer before making a decision.





Rennes are likely to look at other options as well, but Wenger is their dream candidate to become the new president.

