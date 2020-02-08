Steven Davis On Bench – Rangers Team vs Hamilton Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Hamilton Academical vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Cup

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Rangers have confirmed their team and substitutes to go up against Hamilton in an away Scottish Cup tie this afternoon.



Steven Gerrard's men returned to winning ways in midweek by seeing off Jack Ross' Hibernian side at Ibrox and hopes will be high that form is returning for the Gers.













With Celtic boasting a seven-point lead, albeit with a game in hand, Gerrard will be keen for his men to progress in the Scottish Cup, keeping the prospect of a cup trophy this season alive.



Rangers last visited Hamilton in November and came away 3-1 winners; Gerrard would welcome a repeat today.





In goal Gerrard picks Allan McGregor, while James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, George Edmundson and Borna Barisic are in defence. Glen Kamara will look to boss midfield with Scott Arfield and Joe Aribo, while Ianis Hagi and Ryan Kent support Alfredo Morelos.







The Rangers boss has options to make changes if needed, including Steven Davis and Matt Polster.





Rangers Team vs Hamilton Academical



McGregor, Tavernier, Edmundson, Goldson, Barisic, Kamara, Aribo, Arfield, Hagi, Kent, Morelos



Substitutes: Foderingham, Halliday, Katic, Davis, Jones, Polster, Stewart

