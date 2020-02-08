This Is Where We Can Hurt Nottingham Forest – Former Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United defender Ben Parker believes the Whites can hurt Nottingham Forest in the final third when the two sides meet this afternoon.



In an attempt to return to winning ways following a defeat to Wigan Athletic, Marcelo Bielsa's side are set to face Nottingham Forest in the Championship at the City Ground.













Identifying Nottingham Forest's weaknesses, former Whites defender Parker has pointed out that the Yorkshire-based club could look to take advantage of their opponents' frailties in the final third.



While he believes Nottingham Forest midfielder Ben Watson performs a similar role to that of Leeds star Kalvin Phillips, the 32-year-old does not think the Tricky Trees man is as good.





Parker believes Leeds will be able to get players in space if they move the ball sharply in the final third of the pitch, which he feels is the area the Peacocks can hurt their opponents in.







"We can [get at their defence]", Parker said on LUTV.



"No [Michael] Dawson [in the starting line-up] of late and Watson in there. Watson is an experienced player.





"He's very good, kind of doing what Kalvin does, but I don't think he does it as well. He's obviously not on the right side, in terms of age and in terms of football.



"But, I think in those areas, when you move the ball sharply you get people coming into little pockets of space like we do.



"If we are bang at it, and have tempo, that's where you can hurt them – in those little final third areas."



With the Premier League promotion race heating up at the top, Leeds will want to avoid defeat against Nottingham Forest, who are just four points behind them.

