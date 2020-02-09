Fiorentina Failed With Big Bid For Liverpool Target In January

Follow @insidefutbol





Fiorentina tried to steal a march on their competitors for Liverpool linked Sandro Tonali by putting in a big money bid in the winter window, it has been claimed.



The teenage midfielder is one of the most coveted young talents in Europe at the moment, with some of the biggest clubs chasing his signature.













Inter and Juventus are leading the race in Italy for Tonali and the youngster has also been linked with Liverpool, amid suggestions that Jurgen Klopp wants to sign him as a future star.



Brescia are expected to sell him in the summer, but sensing the big competition for his signature, Fiorentina tried to grab Tonali in January.





According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Fiorentina attempted to sign Tonali from Brescia in January with a €50m bid.







But Brescia rejected the bid as they did not want to lose the player in the middle of the season.



The Serie A club are also aware that they could pocket more money from Tonali’s departure if they wait until the summer to sell him.





French champions Paris Saint-Germain have also been keeping tabs on the young midfielder ahead of the end of the season.

