Got Off Mark, Got Assists – Rangers Star Delighted To Make Mark Away On Loan

Rangers loan star Greg Docherty is delighted to have scored his first goal at Hibernian as he helped Jack Ross' men to book a last eight spot in the Scottish Cup.



Hibernian landed Docherty on loan until the end of the season just before the transfer window slammed shut at the end of January.













He played his part in a 4-1 win away at BSC Glasgow on Sunday, hitting a superb long pass to feed Marc McNulty to complete his hat-trick, before then scoring himself to cap off the victory.



Docherty admits the conditions in Glasgow were tough, but is thrilled to have opened his account for Hibernian, as well as chipping in with assists.



🏆| We have been drawn at home against Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the William Hill Scottish Cup quarter-final draw.



🗓️ The Sixth Round ties will take place on the weekend of February 29/March 1. pic.twitter.com/Ja0QCbCXtV — Hibernian FC (@HibernianFC) February 9, 2020



The Rangers contracted midfielder wrote on Twitter: "Horrible conditions today but personally a great feeling to get off the mark and get a couple of assists on my full debut!







"Respect to everyone who braved the weather.



"Onto the next round."





Docherty spent last season on loan at Shrewsbury Town in England's League One, but struggled to break into Steven Gerrard's plans upon his return to Ibrox.



The midfielder will be looking to clock up regular game time throughout the course of his loan stint at Hibernian.

