He Ran Leeds United Star Ragged – Former Nottingham Forest Man On Tricky Trees Winger

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Nottingham Forest star Steve Sutton feels Joe Lolley ran Leeds United full-back Ezgjan Alioski ragged during the Tricky Trees' 2-0 win at the City Ground.



Leeds' poor form continued as they slumped to defeat at the home of their Championship promotion rivals on Saturday.













It was a familiar story for Marcelo Bielsa's side as they bossed possession, but were ultimately toothless in attack and succumbed to Nottingham Forest goals either side of half time to go down to defeat.



Lolley put in a superb performance for Nottingham Forest and Sutton thinks it contributed towards Bielsa bringing Alioski off in the 70th minute.





The former Nottingham Forest goalkeeper said on BBC Nottingham Sport: "He [Lolley] looked a threat every time he got the ball. Alioski didn't know what to do with him.







"We were saying go at him because he's been booked, but Leeds changed it in the end, they brought him off.



"But that was because Lolley was running him ragged at times."





Lolley completed the full 90 minutes in the victory as Nottingham Forest moved to within just a single point of second placed Leeds.



West Brom's win on Sunday means they are now four points clear of Leeds at the top of the table, but the Whites are only ahead of Fulham on goal difference and in front of Nottingham Forest and Brentford by one and two points respectively.

