I’m Really Worried – Former Leeds Star Makes Admission After Nottingham Forest Loss

Former Leeds United attacker Noel Whelan has admitted he is now seriously worried due to the Whites' slump in form, which continued with a 2-0 loss at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.



From enjoying a double-digits lead over the teams outside the automatic promotion places in the Championship, Leeds are now level on points with third placed Fulham and just two points ahead of fifth placed Brentford.













They have the joint-third worst form in the Championship over the last nine games, with their attack misfiring and their defence becoming leaky.



The pressure is now piling onto Leeds, who have suffered regular second half of the season slumps in recent years and who opted against making expensive signings in the January transfer window.





And former Leeds star Whelan has conceded he is now seriously concerned at the Whites' poor form in the thick of a promotion battle.







"I'm really worried. I said before the game that I was worried", Whelan said after the loss at Nottingham Forest on BBC Radio Leeds.



"That gap is completely gone now, that 13-point comfort blanket.





"It is pressure now. It is. Don't tell me you don't feel it."



Leeds are due to head to the capital on Tuesday night to lock horns with Brentford before they then host Lee Johnson's Bristol City outfit at Elland Road next weekend.

