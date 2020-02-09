It’s Dream But It’s Getting Complicated – Watford Star On International Hopes

Follow @insidefutbol





Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has not given up on being capped at international level by France, despite the fact he is eligible to represent Mali.



The Premier League star has been capped at multiple youth levels by France, having been born in the country and come through the youth ranks at Ligue 1 outfit Rennes.













He has been praised for his performances in the English top flight and has at points been linked with a move away from Vicarage Road, but no senior France cap has come.



With Euro 2020 on the horizon, Doucoure has not yet given up on France, despite the fact he could enter the international scene with Mali.





"The France team is still close to my heart", Doucoure told Canal+.







"It is a goal that becomes more complicated as I get older and the seasons go by.



"Playing for the France team has always been a dream, it is the thing I will fight for as long as possible.





"I think I am at an age where I still have time. I have not taken a final decision.



"Of course I am targeting the France team, but the Mali team have not necessarily approached me. We will see in the years to come I think", the Watford star added.



Doucoure joined Watford in 2016 from French club Rennes, but was quickly sent for a loan spell to Granada in Spain.



The 27-year-old has now clocked 129 appearances for Watford, chipping in with 17 goals and eleven assists; he is under contract at Watford until 2023.

