Liverpool Wanted Him – Leverkusen Youth Boss On New Kai Havertz

Bayer Leverkusen youth team coach Patrick Helmes has revealed that Liverpool were also interested in teenage midfielder Florian Wirtz, who has been compared to a young Kai Havertz, before he agreed to move to the BayArena.



The 16-year-old, who has scored eight goals in ten appearances for Koln's Under-17s, is out of contract in the summer and has agreed to join Leverkusen.













Koln have been left unhappy at Leverkusen agreeing a deal with Wirtz, with a supposed understanding between clubs in the North Rhine-Westphalia region not to poach each others youngsters.



Helmes, who worked with the midfielder at Koln’s academy and is now in charge of the Leverkusen youth team, revealed that clubs such as Liverpool were interested in snapping up Wirtz, who has been compared to Havertz.





He is delighted that Leverkusen managed to beat off competition from other clubs to sign someone he feels is a big talent and believes the chance to stay close to home was a factor for the youngster.







“The boy has a lot of talent”, the former striker told German broadcaster Sport1.



“He could have gone to Liverpool, Bayern Munich or Dortmund. Everyone wanted the boy.





“It is interesting that Flo chose Bayer; probably because of the proximity to his home.”



Wirtz will be looking to kick on with his development and make good on his potential when he pulls on a Leverkusen shirt in the summer.

