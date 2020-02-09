XRegister
26 October 2019

09/02/2020 - 00:04 GMT

Nottingham Forest Had Great Goalkeeper – Andrea Radrizzani Issues Message To Leeds Fans

 




Leeds United supremo Andrea Radrizzani insists he understands the fans' frustrations, but has urged supporters to remember the Whites are still second in the Championship and take into account a superb goalkeeping performance at the City Ground. 

Marcelo Bielsa's men slipped to a 2-0 defeat away at Nottingham Forest on Saturday to continue a poor run of form, in a game in which they registered just one shot on target.


 



At the start of December, Leeds boasted an eleven-point lead over third place in the Championship, but they are now level on points with third placed Fulham.

Radrizzani has taken to social media to insist he understands the fans' frustrations, but is keen to stress the bigger picture with Leeds still sitting second, and claimed that Nottingham Forest were helped by an unbelievable goalkeeping display.
 


"I understand your frustration but I have seen a big effort; credit to Nottingham Forest, defended very well and a great GK performance", the Leeds chairman wrote on Twitter.



"We are second, 15 games to go, best result the club has ever had since was relegated..

"I believe in our players, manager and our loyal fans. Till the end MOT."
 


Leeds have lost five of their last nine league games, the joint-third worst record in the Championship over the period.

The Whites' previously tight defence has also started to leak goals, with 16 conceded over the last nine games and just eleven scored.
 