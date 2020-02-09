XRegister
09/02/2020 - 11:06 GMT

Steven Gerrard Said This – Rangers Star Reveals Manager’s Half-time Message

 




Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara has revealed the message given to the team by boss Steven Gerrard at half time against Hamilton Academical. 

Although Rangers ran out 4-1 winners in the Scottish Cup fifth round tie at Hamilton, Accies went in with the Gers locked at 1-1 at the break.


 



Gerrard was concerned by what he was seeing on the pitch and his words led to Rangers turning around their performance in the second half and scoring goals in the 68th, 85th and 90th minutes to book their spot in the last eight.

Kamara has revealed what Gerrard said and the Rangers manager's fear that his side could sleepwalk into a cup exit.
 


"[His message was] just to defend better, go out there and get the win", Kamara told Rangers TV.



"He said to us 'listen, don't come in here and we're out of the cup'.

"It was a straightforward message and we delivered."
 


Kamara admits that Rangers were somewhat off the boil in the first half, but feels they upped their performance level in the second 45 minutes.

"It was a good performance from us, more so second half, but we're happy to get the win", the midfielder added.

Rangers will discover who they will play in the quarter-final of the cup when the draw takes place following Clyde's meeting with Celtic.
 