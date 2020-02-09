This Celtic Star Sent Message To Neil Lennon – Former Top Flight Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Former top flight boss Jim Duffy feels that Vakoun Bayo sent a message to Celtic manager Neil Lennon with his performance in the Bhoys' Scottish Cup win at Clyde.



Celtic ran out comfortable 3-0 winners over Scottish League One outfit Clyde, with goals from Olivier Ntcham and Scott Brown putting the visitors in control after the first 45 minutes.













Bayo then pounced to grab Celtic's third goal and book his side's spot in the last eight of the Scottish Cup, with Lennon's men continuing to make progress towards an unprecedented fourth consecutive domestic treble.



Lennon brought Bayo on off the bench in the 75th minute and former Dundee boss Duffy feels the striker's performance was a message for his manager.





Duffy said on BBC Sportsound: "Bayo had a couple of chances to score – his movement was terrific, it looks simple, but he gets to the byline, checks him, and gets his technique right.







"He'll be delighted and is sending a message out to Neil Lennon that 'you may have signed a £3m striker in Patryk Klimala but I'm still here'", he added.



The Ivorian striker has mostly been restricted to the occasional substitute appearance for Celtic this season, though he did clock the full 90 minutes in a Scottish League Cup tie in September, scoring and assisting in a win over Partick Thistle.





Having fallen down the pecking order under Lennon, it remains to be seen if Bayo's Scottish Cup cameo and goal result in him being given further opportunities in the coming weeks.

