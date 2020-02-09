This Has To Be The Target – Carlo Ancelotti Sets Everton Objective

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has targeted qualifying for the Europa League following an impressive 3-1 win over Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on Saturday.



Brazilian winger Bernard gave the lead to Everton in the 18th minute and the two teams went into the break with the home side leading 1-0.













Christian Benteke equalised for Crystal Palace six minutes into the second half, but Richalirson restored Everton’s lead just seven minutes later to give the home side the advantage.



And Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin confirmed the three points with a third goal for the Toffees in the 88th minute and got the result over the line for the home side.





Ancelotti was happy with the win and the way the forwards came to the fore with their goals, even though he feels there are parts of their game his team can improve.







The Everton boss believes he has got a good response from the team since he arrived, but insisted that for the moment qualifying for the Europa League remains their realistic objective.



The Italian was quoted as saying by the BBC: "It was an important result. We climbed the table and that's the most important thing.





"Richarlison's goal was an outstanding counter-attack. He's a fantastic player and really important for us and this was an outstanding goal.



"When the strikers score goals it is important. They need to have the support of the other players and some parts we did well but some parts we can do better.



"In the 30 days since I arrived here, I have to be happy. The players and staff did a fantastic job but the Europa League has to be the target.



"When I arrived the spirit was good and after that, we have quality in the squad. At this moment everything is OK but this is football and sometimes it is unpredictable."



Everton moved up to seventh in the league table for the time being and will now enjoy a two-week break before they face Arsenal at the Emirates on 23rd February.

