We Need This – Leeds United Legend Comments On Form Slump

Leeds United legend Tony Dorigo is sure that the Whites players are giving 100 per cent on the pitch, but feels that they are finding the going mentally tough at present and need a momentum changer.



The Yorkshire giants held a double-digit lead over third place in the Championship in December, but are now level on points with third placed Fulham after an astonishing slump in form.













Leeds have won just two of their last nine league games, while they have lost five of their last six matches across all competitions and in the game they did win, against Millwall, they needed to recover from 2-0 down at half time.



The pressure is now firmly on Leeds heading into the final 15 games of the Championship season and Dorigo admits that mentally, the players are finding things tough.





The former left-back has no doubt about their efforts on the pitch however, though says a momentum changer is needed.







"We’re all disappointed with yesterday’s performance and result", Dorigo wrote on Twitter.



"Boys are giving all but are finding it mentally difficult turning the tide.





"Mistakes creeping in, need a momentum changer, and soon.



"I’ll always be 100 per cent behind the team, we go again v Brentford Tuesday."



Leeds are next in action away at Griffin Park on Tuesday night when they take on another of their promotion rivals in the shape of Brentford.



The Whites travel to London in poor form, but still boasting the third best away record in the Championship with eight wins from 16 games.

