XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



09/02/2020 - 21:58 GMT

We’re Looking Forward To Leeds United Game So Much – Brentford Boss

 




Brentford boss Thomas Frank has admitted he is hugely looking forward to his side's meeting with Leeds United at Griffin Park on Tuesday night.

The Bees ran out 3-2 winners over Middlesbrough on Saturday, while Leeds' poor run of form continued as they went down to a 2-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest.   


 



The respective results mean that Brentford, who sit fifth, are just two points behind second placed Leeds in the Championship and Frank is fully aware of how key the game is.

Frank is not overwhelmed by the importance of the occasion though and is instead relishing the chance to lock horns with Marcelo Bielsa's men.
 


"We're looking forward so much to that game", Frank told his club's in-house media.



"Everybody knows it is a big game.

"It's between two of the best footballing sides in the division, so I'm just looking forward to a top game of football", he added.
 


Brentford boast the best goal difference in the Championship with plus 27, better even than league leaders West Brom, who have plus 22 goal difference.

Leeds though have the third best record on the road in the Championship and will be looking to return to winning ways at Griffin Park.
 