We’re Looking Forward To Leeds United Game So Much – Brentford Boss

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has admitted he is hugely looking forward to his side's meeting with Leeds United at Griffin Park on Tuesday night.



The Bees ran out 3-2 winners over Middlesbrough on Saturday, while Leeds' poor run of form continued as they went down to a 2-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest.













The respective results mean that Brentford, who sit fifth, are just two points behind second placed Leeds in the Championship and Frank is fully aware of how key the game is.



Frank is not overwhelmed by the importance of the occasion though and is instead relishing the chance to lock horns with Marcelo Bielsa's men.





"We're looking forward so much to that game", Frank told his club's in-house media.







"Everybody knows it is a big game.



"It's between two of the best footballing sides in the division, so I'm just looking forward to a top game of football", he added.





Brentford boast the best goal difference in the Championship with plus 27, better even than league leaders West Brom, who have plus 22 goal difference.



Leeds though have the third best record on the road in the Championship and will be looking to return to winning ways at Griffin Park.

