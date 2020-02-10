Crystal Palace Loan Star Comments On Trabzonspor Sending Off

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace loanee Alexander Sorloth has admitted that he was not in a situation to stay calm after he was sent off for violent conduct in Trabzonspor's Super Lig game against Genclerbirligi.



Sorloth has been in fine form since joining Turkish top-flight side Trabzonspor from Premier League club Crystal Palace on a two-year loan deal in the summer.













However, the Norwegian put a red mark on his record in the dying minutes of Trabzonspor's league game against Genclerbirligi on Saturday as he was sent off for shoving Fabricio Baiano, who kicked the striker in the back of his leg in an attempt to play the ball.



While the Brazilian midfielder was booked for the foul, Sorloth, expressing his discontent at the incident, has pointed out that there is no need for such reckless tackles in football.





The Crystal Palace loanee went on to admit that he was not able to control himself and stay calm as he usually would, but expressed concern over his leg, which was badly bruised after the foul.







"Normally I am calm, but it was not a situation where I could stay calm", Sorloth was quoted as saying by Turkish daily Sabah.



"However, I was more scared when I saw my leg after the game.





"We are playing football, I don't think it makes sense to do such hard tackles."



Following the game, Baiano took to social media to apologise to Sorloth and the two appear to be on good terms, while Trabzonspor are set to appeal against the striker's ban.

